Brownsville man dies after vehicle collides into a tree

A Brownsville man died Saturday morning after his vehicle skidded off the roadway and collided into a tree, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.

Hernandez said the accident occurred on FM 1419 south of Alaska Road in Brownsville at around 5 a.m.

Preliminary investigation revealed a black Ford Focus, occupied by 50-year-old Edgar Alberto Martinez, was traveling northbound on FM 1419. Martinez then veered left, went into a side skid off the roadway and collided with a tree, according to Hernandez.

Martinez died at the scene from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.