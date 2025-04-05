x

Willacy County bridge closed due to erosion caused by recent rainfall

Saturday, April 05 2025

The Texas Department of Transportation announced the FM 498 bridge at the Hidalgo Main Floodway Channel in Willamar is closed.

The bridge is east of Lyford and was closed due to severe erosion caused by the recent storm, according to TXDOT.

There is no word yet on when it will reopen.

