Willacy County bridge closed due to erosion caused by recent rainfall
The Texas Department of Transportation announced the FM 498 bridge at the Hidalgo Main Floodway Channel in Willamar is closed.
TRAFFIC ALERT/WILLACY COUNTY. TxDOT has just closed the FM 498 bridge at the Hidalgo Main Floodway Channel in Willamar, due to severe erosion caused by recent rains. Monitor this closure at https://t.co/UKST6t8Bg0. pic.twitter.com/QTOiL9O4zv— TxDOT Pharr District (@TxDOTPharr) April 4, 2025
The bridge is east of Lyford and was closed due to severe erosion caused by the recent storm, according to TXDOT.
There is no word yet on when it will reopen.
More News
News Video
-
Accused gang member arrested in Brownsville
-
Weslaco man arrested for online solicitation of a minor
-
Willacy County bridge closed due to erosion caused by recent rainfall
-
Cameron County, city of Harlingen partner up to offer assistance to help...
-
City of Harlingen launches grant program to help small business impacted by...