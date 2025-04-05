Willacy County bridge closed due to erosion caused by recent rainfall

The Texas Department of Transportation announced the FM 498 bridge at the Hidalgo Main Floodway Channel in Willamar is closed.

TRAFFIC ALERT/WILLACY COUNTY. TxDOT has just closed the FM 498 bridge at the Hidalgo Main Floodway Channel in Willamar, due to severe erosion caused by recent rains. Monitor this closure at https://t.co/UKST6t8Bg0. pic.twitter.com/QTOiL9O4zv — TxDOT Pharr District (@TxDOTPharr) April 4, 2025

The bridge is east of Lyford and was closed due to severe erosion caused by the recent storm, according to TXDOT.

There is no word yet on when it will reopen.