Brownsville daycare worker convicted in hot car death deported, attorney says

The woman convicted in the death of a 4-year-old boy in Brownsville is now in federal custody, Cameron County Sheriff Manuel Trevino said.

Karen Silva was picked up from the Cameron County jail Monday before noon and placed in custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to be taken to an international bridge and be deported, Trevino said.

Silva's attorney, Edward Stapleton, confirmed to Channel 5 News on Monday evening that his client had been deported.

As previously reported, Silva was originally sentenced to five years in prison on Nov. 20 after pleading guilty to a charge of injury to a child, elderly, or disabled individual with reckless serious bodily injury and mental impairment following the June 27 death of Logan Urbina, a student at the Learning Club Preschool where she worked.

Logan died after he had been left in a van for nearly five hours following a field trip, according to previous reports. Silva was identified as the driver of the van.

On Dec. 18, 445th District Court Judge Gloria Rincones granted 10 years of shock probation for Karen Silva.

Since her sentencing, Silva has been held at the Cameron County jail and has not spent a day in state prison. She asked for probation because she is pregnant and is due soon.

READ MORE: 'The system failed me:' Brownsville mother reacts after daycare worker convicted in son's death receives probation

In a statement, an ICE official said Silva would be taken into ICE custody “upon completion of her criminal proceedings, or if she is released by local authorities.”

Sendy Ruiz, a woman who was identified as the daycare employee in charge of the children in the van, was also arrested in connection with the incident. She pleaded not guilty in connection with the death and is due back in court on Jan. 22, 2026.