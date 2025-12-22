Wanted McAllen man in custody on kidnapping and assault charges

A 34-year-old McAllen man was arrested on Sunday and faces kidnapping charges following an assault, according to the McAllen Police Department.

Guadalupe Granados was wanted in connection with an assault that happened on Friday, Dec. 19 at the 5700 block of N. Broadway Avenue, according to a previous news release.

A spokesperson for the McAllen Police Department said Granados was arrested as he crossed back into the country through the Hidalgo port of entry. The spokesperson said the department would not release further information regarding the investigation.

Police previously said Granados was wanted on charges of aggravated assault and unlawful restraint.

Monday’s news release announced Granados is now facing two counts of aggravated kidnapping. His arraignment is pending.

Channel 5 News issued a public information request to learn details of the alleged assault. Check back for updates.