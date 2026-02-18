No injuries reported after 18-wheeler crashes into Edinburg overpass

KRGV photo

An 18-wheeler that crashed crashed into an overpass in Edinburg was removed from the scene, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TRAFFIC ALERT/EDINBURG. Traffic on the NB I-69C FRTG RD at Ramseyer Road, in Edinburg, is moving slowly following a crash involving an 18-wheeler.



Drivers are asked to proceed with caution while first responders clear the scene. pic.twitter.com/lfnbFbWBTK — TxDOT Pharr District (@TxDOTPharr) February 17, 2026

The crash happened Monday at around 5:30 p.m. on the northbound frontage road when the 18-wheeler collided with another vehicle, according to a city spokesperson.

“Following the impact, the 18-wheeler left the roadway and made contact with a stone wall beneath the highway overpass, causing minor damage,” the spokesperson said. “No injuries were reported.”

At around 8:40 p.m., TxDOT said the big rig had been removed and all lanes were back open.