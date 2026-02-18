x

No injuries reported after 18-wheeler crashes into Edinburg overpass

1 day 8 hours 52 minutes ago Monday, February 16 2026 Feb 16, 2026 February 16, 2026 7:23 PM February 16, 2026 in News - Local
An 18-wheeler that crashed crashed into an overpass in Edinburg was removed from the scene, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The crash happened Monday at around 5:30 p.m. on the northbound frontage road when the 18-wheeler collided with another vehicle, according to a city spokesperson.

“Following the impact, the 18-wheeler left the roadway and made contact with a stone wall beneath the highway overpass, causing minor damage,” the spokesperson said. “No injuries were reported.”

At around 8:40 p.m., TxDOT said the big rig had been removed and all lanes were back open.

