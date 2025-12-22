Thriftmas advice from Consumer Reports

We’re all looking to save money these days, but that doesn't mean holiday gift-giving has to suffer. If you haven’t done so already, this might be the year to consider secondhand gifting. Consumer Reports’ experts share tips on thrifting for the best deals on home goods and electronics, and the inside scoop on which used items to skip.

From sweaters to refurbished electronics, secondhand doesn’t mean second-rate. Consumer Reports' Jodhaira Rodriguez says checking out resale sites, local thrift stores, and certified refurbished tech can help you give thoughtful and thrifty gifts this holiday season.

Buying secondhand can get you something nicer for less money than if you buy it brand new. Plus, it’s great for the planet.

Cookware is a great option if you stick to stainless steel, cast-iron, and ceramic nonstick-coated. Skip non-stick cookware and anything with scratches, damage to the handles, and other signs of wear.

You also want to make sure that if it’s something that plugs into power, plug it in and make sure that it turns on. CR says gifting used electronics is a great way to save money and reduce electronic waste, but it pays to be discerning. Here are some guidelines on which electronics to buy:

Smartphones that are no more than three generations old, laptops, desktops, monitors, gaming consoles, TVs less than three years old, cameras, routers, and audio devices. However, it’s best to skip headphones and earbuds, which can be challenging to clean thoroughly.

Consider refurbished devices that are sold at big-box stores, which often come with a generous return policy or warranty. There are also sites like BackMarket that refurbish and verify the products themselves, so you have peace of mind.

CR says there are certain things that you should never buy secondhand for yourself or anyone else. Baby products like car and booster seats, cribs, bassinets, bikes, and sports helmets. And CR cautions against health-related products, such as humidifiers and anything with nooks and crannies that are difficult to clean. If you are in doubt, skip it!