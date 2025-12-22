Moderate traffic expected over the holidays on US 77 and US 281

Moderate traffic expected over the holidays on US 77 and US 281

The US 77 and US 281 corridors will see moderate traffic this week as thousands of people begin traveling for the Christmas holiday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

For the 2025 year-end holidays, AAA Texas predicts record travel, with around 9.4 million Texans hitting the road (most by car). That's a 1.7% increase over last year. TxDOT's travel forecasts highlight when you might encounter the most traffic. ?? pic.twitter.com/dxcBBMfEuR — TxDOT Pharr District (@TxDOTPharr) December 21, 2025

The US 77 corridor will see moderate traffic on Tuesday, Dec. 23, Wednesday, Dec. 24, Friday Dec. 26 and Saturday Dec. 27, according to a holiday weekend travel forecast released by TxDOT.

Drivers should expect congestion from 9 a.m. to noon when traveling to the Corpus Christi area from Brownsville and Raymondville. Possible delays are expected in Refugio, Corpus Christi, Kingsville and Raymondville.

The TxDOT forecast also says Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are expected to be the highest travel days for those who plan to head out of the Valley through US 281.

The US 281 corridor has the most traffic expected in from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from mid-afternoon through the evening.

Possible delays are expected in George West, Falfurrias, Alice, Pharr and Edinburg