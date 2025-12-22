2-year-old among those killed in crash of Mexican Naval plane near Galveston

Emergency crews respond near the scene of a reported plane crash in Galveston, Texas, on December 22. KTRK via CNN Newsource

Originally Published: 22 DEC 25 18:53 ET

(CNN) — A 2-year-old child is among at least three people who were killed when a Mexican Naval plane carrying medical patients crashed into the waters of Galveston Bay in Texas on Monday afternoon, Coast Guard officials say.

Search and rescue operations have recovered four people alive, but one person is still unaccounted for, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard’s Houston-Galveston sector told CNN.

The plane had been transporting burn patients, Galveston County Sheriff Jimmy Fullen told CNN affiliate KPRC.

The sheriff has said four people died, but the Coast Guard was unable to confirm a fourth death to CNN Monday night.

Eight people were on the plane – four Naval crew members and four civilians, the Mexican Navy confirmed in a statement.

At least one pediatric burn patient was on board, sheriff’s officials told CNN affiliate KHOU.

A dive team, crime scene unit, drone unit and patrols have responded to the scene, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post. A call was received about the crash around 3:17 p.m., according to the Coast Guard.

Officials from the Texas Department of Safety, Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are also assisting.

“Search and rescue protocols were immediately activated in coordination with local authorities. The event is underway and protocols are being carried out in coordination with all relevant authorities,” the Mexican Navy said.

CNN has reached out to the FAA, Coast Guard and Mexican Navy for more information.

The Mexican Navy said it is coordinating with the Mexican Consulate in Houston.

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN’s Alessandra Freitas contributed to this report.

