McAllen Memorial Alumni Amare Hernandez now a National Champion with Texas A&M Aggies

The Texas A&M Aggies Volleyball team secured their first National Title in program history. McAllen Memorial alumni Amare Hernandez is part of the historic team.

Hernandez signed with Texas A&M back in 2023.

The Aggies had a historic run during the playoffs knocking out multiple number one seeds including Nebraska, Pittsburgh and today they swept the Kentucky wildcats solidifying themselves as the national champs.