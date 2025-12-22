McAllen Memorial Alumni Amare Hernandez now a National Champion with Texas A&M Aggies
The Texas A&M Aggies Volleyball team secured their first National Title in program history. McAllen Memorial alumni Amare Hernandez is part of the historic team.
Hernandez signed with Texas A&M back in 2023.
The Aggies had a historic run during the playoffs knocking out multiple number one seeds including Nebraska, Pittsburgh and today they swept the Kentucky wildcats solidifying themselves as the national champs.
