Brownsville PUB rate increase goes into effect Jan. 1

A five percent rate increase is set to go into effect in the new year for Brownsville Public Utilities Board customers.

A Brownsville PUB spokesperson said most customers will only see a slight change when the rate increase goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

The rate increase is the final change from a plan implemented and approved by city leaders back in 2022.

Spokesperson Ryan Greenfeld said the increase is necessary to keep up with maintenance and the city's growth.

“I would say for most customers it would be probably a couple of dollars or so,” Greenfeld said.

According to Greenfeld, a residential customer who uses 5,000 gallons a month would see an increase of about $3.

And while this is the first increase plan Brownsville PUB has seen in years, more could be implemented as needed.

“It’s important that we set up a system in place to make sure that we have the infrastructure available to be able to treat that water and keep up with the growing demands of the city and surrounding community,” Greenfeld said.

Watch the video above for the full story.