Palmview police offer tips for disposing holiday trash

Christmas is just days away, and the Palmview Police Department is reminding the public to think twice about what happens after the presents are unwrapped.

According to police, how you throw away gift wrap and boxes could make your home a target for burglars.

According to police, thieves aren't just looking for packages left on your doorstep; they're also looking to see what's in the trash bin or out on the curb.

Police say boxes of big-ticket items such as TVs, game consoles, shoes and jewelry should never be left out in the open.

“Try to dispose of the trash by cutting the boxes up into small pieces and putting them inside a trash can. Try to take them to a local dumpsite within the city to avoid people who are pacing through a neighborhood or subdivision,” Palmview Police Chief Jose Treviño said.

Treviño said he also recommends taking boxes to a recycling center and writing down the serial numbers of any electronic devices you receive.

“In case you are a victim of a burglary, you have those serial numbers,” Treviño said. “That will allow law enforcement to see if those items have been pawned or sold somewhere else. It will be easier for us to track and to recover."

Watch the video above for the full story.