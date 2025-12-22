Anita’s Café customers surprise employees with $2,400 tip

The season of giving was on display over the weekend at an Edinburg restaurant.

Two loyal customers surprised employees at Anita’s Café with an unexpected act of kindness by gifting each of the 24 employees $100.

Julian Alvarez is one of the customers, and he said it's the service that keeps him going back.

“I don't know what kind of day they had prior to them going to work, but they put that aside so that when they take care of their customers they provide the best customer service,” Alvarez said.

On Saturday, he and fellow customer Alonso Cantu gave back to the employees who have made their dining experience so memorable.

“As a token of being very grateful, not only for their service, but the food, how well they always treat us,” Alvarez said. “We thought it would be appropriate to just give them a little something for Christmas."

The employees said the early Christmas gift took them by surprise.

"We were also shocked because we did not expect it. He's always been so humble and so kind, so we really appreciate it,” Anita’s Café waitress Karla Frutis said.

Frutis said it meant a lot to her that all her fellow employees — including the cooks and dishwashers — received the gift.

“I know many people don't give them [tips], usually just the waitresses here in the front, but they also work hard every day,” Frutis said. “And they also make this food and they also wash the dishes, so I’m very grateful for that because everybody, they all deserve it too."

Watch the video above for the full story.