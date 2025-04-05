Man arrested in connection with narcotics investigation in Donna

A man was arrested in connection with a narcotic's investigation in Donna, according to Alamo Police Department Lt. Eduardo Garza.

Garza said the investigation led to the arrest of Jesus Carlos Rodriguez, who is suspected of being tied to narcotics activity and affiliated with local gangs.

According to Garza, the investigation was a joint effort including the Alamo Police Department, Donna Police Department, Texas Department of Criminal Justice – Office of the Inspector General and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Rodriguez was taken into custody near Roasa Priego and Hester Avenue in Donna. He is facing multiple drug charges, including manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, according to Garza.

Garza said a narcotics search warrant was executed at Rodriguez's home in Donna, where additional narcotics were found and seized.