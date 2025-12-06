Harlingen Christmas tree business sees annual rise in sales

Artificial Christmas trees are always popular since people can use them for years.

But if it's time to replace yours, you may get sticker shock. Prices are up on the fake ones, which is making the real ones a bit more attractive.

The owner of Hoodville Trees in Harlingen said they're seeing more people show up this year than last.

For some, getting a real Christmas tree is something they look forward to every year

"I think just the way it makes my house feel more Christmasy, the smell of it, the freshness. I just love getting real trees," shopper Hailee Picena said.

This is Picena's second time buying her tree from Hoodville Trees. She's excited to take it home and decorate it with her family.

Picena is one of hundreds of people the shop has seen over the past two weeks.

"So last week was a mad house," owner Irma Solis said.

Solis says the business has been in her family for more than 30 years. Their busiest time is usually the first weekend of December, but last week they saw more customers than usual.

"It was kind of like, 'oh my gosh, are we going to have enough trees?'" Solis said.

Solis says their stock is based on previous years' sales. They ordered 1,200 trees this season. They sold 45 percent more during their opening week compared to last year.

Their trees come all the way from Oregon. She says their pine smell is a big part of what draws people in.

"The smell of the trees, it just makes everything so happy. You walk in, and it's like you just feel in a happy place. So this is a lot of people's happy place when it comes to this time of the month," Solis said.

The shop stays open until 7 p.m. and typically stops selling on December 12, but that can change depending on how business is going.

