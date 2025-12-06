Friends of man who died in-custody at Hidalgo County jail seek answers

Friends of a man who died while in custody at the Hidalgo County jail are speaking out.

They say the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is leaving them with more questions than answers.

To those who knew him, Lievean Aguirre's death still doesn't feel real

"He leaves us, he leaves us, and he leaves me feeling empty, because the truth is, he was a great friend to me," Aguirre's friend, Franco Alcantar, said.

In November, Aguirre was jailed on a criminal trespass charge. Weeks later, just after midnight on December 2, detention officers found him unresponsive inside the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center.

RELATED STORY: Hidalgo County inmate dies after being placed in restraints, reports says

Officials say staff immediately began emergency measures and rushed him to a hospital, where he died.

Alcantar says the first call he got was from Aguirre's wife — a moment he stills struggles to process.

"I was shocked, I couldn't believe it, and obviously when you don't believe it, you're in shock because you don't know if it's true or not," Alcantar said.

Before his arrest, Aguirre was cutting hair in McAllen. The barbershop is where friends say Aguirre felt most at home. A place where he found comfort, routine, and community.

"Many people knew him. He was a barber for many people; that is, for many young men who went to the barbershop," Alcantar said.

But tonight, friends and family say they're left with more questions than answers.

"The family is confused and concerned about what really happened in all this," Alcantar said. "It's quite upsetting not knowing what's going on and not knowing what will happen next."

Aguirre's death report confirms he was under restraint, wearing handcuffs, prior to his death. An autopsy is still pending.

The Texas Rangers told Channel 5 News that no other information will be released until the investigation is complete.

Watch the video above for the full story.