UTRGV football gearing up for inaugural spring game on April 17

The UTRGV football team took to the practice field again on Thursday for the seventh practice of the spring. It's one less than the Vaqueros had hoped to hold to this point due to a practice less week being canceled as a result of the bad weather and flooding in the valley.

At this point, the team is officially halfway through the spring schedule as they continue preparation for their first season.

"We're in the meat of it. This is kind of that grind piece too where you've got guys banged up, you've got some guys out, so that's really part of the evaluation," UTRGV head coach Travis Bush said during Thursday's practice regarding what stage the team has reached in their process. "Getting some guys some opportunities but challenge the group today because this is when a lot of teams kinda go through the motions, just try to get through it so really trying to focus, get better, compete everyday."

The Vaqueros are approaching their first spring game coming up on April 17th in Brownsville. The scrimmage will be played as Sams Memorial Stadium with start time scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

"We haven't been over there yet, so really excited to get down to Brownsville, get out to the lower valley," Bush said of the game. "Appreciate all the fans that came out this Saturday. We're excited to get over there."

Fans hoping to attend the spring game for free can register at UTRGVTickets.com.