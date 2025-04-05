Cameron County, city of Harlingen partner up to offer assistance to flood victims

Cameron County and the city of Harlingen have partnered up to provide resources for flood victims in one central location, the Harlingen Convention Center.

If you lost important documents to the flood, they can help you obtain new ones.

"Like in case you lost your driver license, you need your birth certificate, any type of documentation like that, we have individuals helping out. We have our health department, we have two on one, different local agencies that are here to assist our community," Cameron County Emergency Management Assistant Coordinator Rolando Casas said.

Those services will be available on Saturday as well. It is open to anyone in the Rio Grande Valley.