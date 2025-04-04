Financial assistance events for low-income storm victims scheduled in Edcouch, Sullivan City

The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency is offering more help to low-income families affected by storm damage.

They're going to be in Edcouch and Sullivan City on Monday taking applications. Those who qualify can receive up to $500 in gift cards for food and other necessities.

But there are income requirements. For example, a family of four would need a household income of less than $65,000 a year to qualify.

The events will be St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus Parish Hall, located at 200 Salazar Street in Edcouch, and at the Sullivan City Public Library, located at 203 Paloma Street. Both events begin at 9 a.m.