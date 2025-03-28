Valley residents urged to fill out damage survey following severe rainfall

Residents who suffered storm damage during Thursday’s severe weather are being asked to fill out a state generated damage survey.

The iSTAT Damage Survey from the Texas Division of Emergency Management helps state and local emergency management officials across Texas identify and gain an understanding of damages that have occurred during recent natural disaster activity, according to a news release.

This is a voluntary activity and is not a substitute for reporting damage to your insurance agency, and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.

The survey is available online.