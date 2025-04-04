City of McAllen warns storm victims of scams, fraudulent contractors for home repairs

The city of McAllen is warning residents to be cautious of fraudulent contractors looking to exploit those in need of repair services following storm recovery efforts, according to a news release.

The news release said the city does not contract with private businesses for storm-related home repairs, and they do not request personal information for any repair service.

The city said residents should verify any contractor before agreeing to their services. Tips to avoid post-disaster fraud include:

- Verify credentials like asking for official identification and confirm the business is licensed through the McAllen Building and Inspections Department by calling 956-681-1300.

- Be wary of requests for personal information. Legitimate contractors will not ask for Social Security numbers, banking details or other personal documents to provide an estimate or initiate services.

- Avoid upfront payments. Reputable contractors provide written estimates and structured payment plans.

The city urges residents to report suspicious activity to the McAllen Police Department.

For more information, contact the McAllen Building and Inspections Department at 956-681-1300.