Valley non-profit assisting residents with reporting storm damage

There is help available for flood victims in the Rio Grande Valley.

A local non-profit is in Las Milpas helping people report their damages from last week's storm. But the assistance is not only for Las Milpas residents, it's offered to anyone in need of help.

ARISE representatives said they've helped more than a hundred people and so many people have been sharing their devastating stories and pictures of their damaged homes.

That's why the Valley non-profit is emphasizing the importance of reporting the damages.

"By reporting damages to FEMA, they can base themselves off of the numbers from the reports. So our community doesn't face any issues in applying and getting the help it needs," ARISE Representative Veronica Hernandez said.

ARISE has also partnered up with El Milagro Clinic to give wellness checks at a very low cost to anyone who needs the medical help. Those wellness checks are available on Tuesdays.

Anyone who still needs help reporting their damages shouldn't hesitate to come to the ARISE office in Pharr, located at 125 East Denny Drive.

ARISE will be offering the free assistance from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

To report damage to the state, fill out the iSTAT survey.