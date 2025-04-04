LUPE to host event to help Valley storm victims report damage
Rio Grande Valley residents who have property damage because of last week's storm may want to fill out the iSTAT survey.
LUPE will host an event on Friday to help people fill it out the survey and help them understand what the information is used for.
"That helps emergency management and state and federal agencies determine the damages to our affected areas," LUPE Director of Development Amber Salinas said. "If people do not share what happened, or what damages they faced, there is no way for emergency management to respond to those needs."
The event will be held at LUPE's San Juan office, located at 1601 U.S. Business 83, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday.
To view the iSTAT survey online, click here.
