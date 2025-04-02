State and federal emergency officials assess storm damage in Starr County

According to Starr County Judge Eloy Vera, over 100 people reported damages to their homes from last week’s storm using the state's damage assessment tool.

Vera said about 10 of those homes were declared total losses.

It’s why state and Federal Emergency Management Agency officials were on the ground Wednesday surveying those homes in Starr County.

Each local agency in Starr County took FEMA and Texas Division of Emergency Management officials to the affected areas.

“This is a recovery effort,” Rio Grande City Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator Manuel Muñiz said. “We are trying to go with TDEM, and we just want to see where we are right now.”

Muñiz said help is coming, but if you have insurance and want to get the ball rolling on repairs, you don't have to wait.

“That's why it's important for you to take pictures and things like that,” Muñiz said. “Take pictures of your home and the damages and if you have the means to repair yourself, by all means. Don’t rely on it even though they're there to help."

The Rio Grande Valley has not yet been federally declared a disaster zone. FEMA officials are surveying homes that were reported damaged through that state survey.

The Valley will receive state or federal funds if those damage thresholds are met.

