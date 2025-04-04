Friday, April 4, 2025: Windy and warm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
Sports Video
-
UTRGV football gearing up for inaugural spring game on April 17
-
Weslaco's Toby Perez signs with OLLU
-
PSJA WR Ryan Vallejo signs with Dubuque football
-
Brownsville Veterans guard Brianna Barnes signs with Coastal Bend
-
Progreso shuts out Hidalgo 3-0 in regional final to advance to state...