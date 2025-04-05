UIL disqualified Progreso Red Ants Boys Soccer Team

San Antonio, TX-- The Progreso Red Ants soccer team was forced to forfeit their State Semi-final game against Salado. The UIL held an emergency meeting one hour prior to the game to discuss the matter.

The UIL hearing officer found that "Progreso High School did not determine the student's eligibility through the appropriate process and allowed the student to participate in soccer games throughout the season."

Meanwhile Progreso ISD posted on Facebook, "We accept the decision and remain committed to upholding UIL procedures and the values of fair competition."

Salado will advance to the 4A Division 1 State Final game.