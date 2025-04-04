Progreso Red Ants forced to forfeit State Semi-final due to ineligible player
San Antonio, TX -- The Progreso Red Ants are forced to forfeit their State Semi-final game against Salado just minutes before kick off.
There was an ongoing UIL investigation regarding an ineligible player and the UIL ruled against Progreso during an emergency meeting at 6 p.m.
Salado advances to the State Final.
