Progreso Red Ants forced to forfeit State Semi-final due to ineligible player

3 hours 31 minutes 5 seconds ago Friday, April 04 2025 Apr 4, 2025 April 04, 2025 7:38 PM April 04, 2025 in Sports

San Antonio, TX -- The Progreso Red Ants are forced to forfeit their State Semi-final game against Salado just minutes before kick off.

There was an ongoing UIL investigation regarding an ineligible player and the UIL ruled against Progreso during an emergency meeting at 6 p.m.

Salado advances to the State Final.    

