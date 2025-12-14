RGV high school soccer held media day for the 2026 season
More than 25 high school soccer teams from the upper valley showed up to media day Sunday morning at Nikki Rowe High School.
Listen to what several playoff contenders had to say about the upcoming season in the video above.
