Rylie Whitehair brings Native American pride to UTRGV

Rylie Whitehair is one of the newest additions to the UTRGV women's basketball team. At just 17 years old, she's also one of the youngest, but she comes in with plenty of experience. Whitehair is a two-time State Champion in New Mexico and a participant in the Nabi Invitational, the largest all Native American basketball tournament in the world.

"When we saw her in high school, she was a big strong player that played a lot inside but then you saw her handle the ball and shoot from the perimeter, I think she has a chance to be an All-Conference player by the time she's done here", said UTRGV women's basketball head coach, Lane Lord.

Last month was Native American heritage month. For Whitehair, her Native American heritage is something that is one of the utmost importance.

"I'm coming from the Navajo nation. It's a big reservation, probably one of the biggest reservations for native americans. The people there are so loveable. They support one another. The fans especially during my games, it was crazy. The stands were always packed," said Whitehair.

Now just eight games into her freshman season, Whitehair is getting her first start of the season against the number two ranked Texas Longhorns.

"They are the number one right now, but they are a beatable team. You have to have the mindset knowing that you can do it. We will have the confidence and we will be ready for them", Whitehair said.