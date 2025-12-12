UTRGV MBB suffers disapproving loss at home to UT Arlington

UTRGV men’s basketball fell at home on Thursday night to UT Arlington 58-50.

The Vaqueros held a double-digit lead in the second half, but a 15-3 run sparked a huge comeback for the Mavericks and propelled them to victory.

Mavericks junior guard Marcell McCreary led all scorers with 14 points while Marvin McGhee III finished as the only player in double figures for the Vaqueros.

“Troubling result for us,” UTRGV head coach Kahil Fennell said after the game. “Did not make enough game winning plays. We were not disciplined enough and frankly without looking at the stats and rebounding numbers and things like that, it felt like we got out-toughed as well which is all unacceptable. Deeply disappointing.”

UTRGV’s next game comes on the road against Lamar on Tuesday. The next home game for the team comes on Saturday, December 20. They play the College of Biblical Studies in what will be the team’s final scheduled non-conference game.