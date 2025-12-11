Mission officials hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Sharyland Business Park

A new business park is coming to the city of Mission as part of a larger development that’s expected to help grow international trade in the Rio Grande Valley.

The Sharyland Business Park sits at the corner of Anzalduas Highway and Anzalduas Drive, less than a mile from the Anzalduas International Bridge.

That proximity is exactly why city leaders said this project will help attract new investors.

The Sharyland Business Park is part of a 3,400 acre master plan owned by Killam Development. The company has already invested $8 million in infrastructure.

The park will be able to hold 2.5 million square feet of industrial space, and up to $300 million in private investments could be made once it’s built.

“We're excited about international trade and logistics, and Mission is going to play a key role in international trade with Mexico with the Anzalduas Bridge,” Killam Development President and CEO Cliffe Killam said during a Wednesday ribbon cutting ceremony.

Killam Development said it's already received multiple contracts from companies ready to build. The park is expected to create new jobs and help grow trade in the Mission area.

Developers said they could break ground on new warehouses soon, and they also expect additional commercial lots to be sold.

