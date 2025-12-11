‘It belongs to the community:’ McAllen mayor reacts after city finds unclaimed money through state website

Channel 5 News has been alerting the public of millions of dollars in unclaimed money that the state is holding on to.

According to the Texas Comptroller’s Office, there's more than $10 billion in unclaimed money. Of that total, $125 million belongs to people in Cameron and Hidalgo counties.

That money also belongs to businesses and cities. On Wednesday, Channel 5 News visited McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos. He visited the Texas Unclaimed Property website and found $4,000 belonging to the city.

“We’re gonna go claim it, we need to make sure we get our taxpayer money because that's what it is,” Villalobos said.

The mayor said the city handles a half billion dollar budget every year, and small refunds or old account balances can sometimes slip through the cracks.

Even though $4,000 may not sound like much for a city the size of McAllen, the mayor said it won't go unused.

“$4,000 is $4,000, it belongs to the community and it will be invested in our community,” Villalobos said.

Villalobos said he even found an old check on the site he had forgotten about. He wants everyone to run their name or business through the website because if a city can have unclaimed money, Villalobos said you might too.

To check if you have any unclaimed money, residents are urged to go to the Texas Unclaimed Property website and search the database by putting your name and address.

Those needing help filing a claim can do so at a free event set for Thursday, Dec. 11 at the state comptroller’s office in McAllen, located at 200 S. 10th St. #301.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Staff will help those attending look up their name to see if they have any unclaimed money. Those hoping to attend will need a photo I.D.

Watch the video above for the full story.