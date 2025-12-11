Donna family of 6 starting over after losing everything in mobile home fire

A Donna family lost everything as they slept when their home caught on fire.

The fire happened late Tuesday night near the corner of East Robert Avenue and North 5th Street, and destroyed the mobile home that Melfa Cruz Herrera and her family were living in.

“I still can't believe it, I just can't. I'm wondering why that happened to me,” Cruz Herrera said.

Cruz Herrera said she, her boyfriend and her four children had been living at the mobile home for three years.

Parts of the walls are missing and piles of burnt clothes sit outside. Their clothes, documents and the kids' toys were all inside.

All the items are replaceable, but Cruz Herrera said one item — a phone with photos of her family and friends in Honduras — was not.

“I was asleep, I didn't react but because of the smell, I got up and grabbed my child and then I left,” Cruz Herrera said.

After saving her two-month-old baby, Cruz Herrera said she ran back inside for her other children.

Cruz Herrera said her neighbors also rushed to help.

“The neighbors, we all got out to throw water on it, and when the ambulance came there was nothing they could do,” Cruz Herrera said.

Cruz Herrera said those neighbors are now giving the family a temporary place to stay.

“Now I'm thinking, ‘what am I going to do?’ My two older children are in school and left with nothing. They have no clothes,” Cruz Herrera said.

Cruz Herrera said she moved to the area looking for a fresh start. Now she's worried about having to do it again.

“It's difficult, we have to start again from scratch to get back on track,” Cruz Herrera said.

Despite losing everything, Cruz Herrera said she is leaning on her children, boyfriend and her faith.

“As a mother, you have to be strong,” Cruz Herrera said.

Those wanting to provide donations to help Cruz Herrera and her family are urged to contact her neighbor at 956-733-2347.

