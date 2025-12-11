Abbott discusses proposal to cut property taxes during Weslaco visit

Governor Abbott shared his proposal calling for property tax cuts for homeowners during a Wednesday visit to Weslaco.

“Local governments that impose taxes on you, they must live within their spending limits also,” Abbott said.

According to the Texas Tribune, Abbott is calling for sweeping property tax-cuts that would get rid of school property taxes for homeowners, put tighter limits on how much property values can rise and make it tougher for local governments to raise taxes even as their regions boom.

Abbott said the state has enough money to foot the bill thanks to a budget surplus of $11 billion.

According to Abbott, that amount is how much it would cost to eliminate any of what homeowners pay to school districts in property taxes.

“I want members of the Texas House and Texas Senate to join me and do what we're supposed to do, and that is to be accountable to you,” Abbott said.

The governor is proposing dropping the appraisal amount for homeowners from 10% a year to no more than 3% per year. Appraisals would also be reduced to once every five years.

The governor also pointed out that most property taxes go towards school districts, and said the state will make up for any education shortfall.

The governor’s proposal would have to be passed by state legislators. The next legislative session is in 2027.

