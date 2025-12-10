RGV Vipers give gifts and spread cheer at Driscoll Children's Hospital for Christmas

The RGV Vipers visited Driscoll Children's Hospital on Tuesday for their second annual Christmas visit.

The team spent time visiting with patients and dropping off gifts to celebrate the holidays.

"We are blessed to be in the position we're in, so I feel like it's our duty to do what we can to put smiles on other people's faces,” Vipers guard Stevie Mitchell said. “I’ve always found great joy in being able to bring others joy.”

"It means everything to our staff. That's why we do what we do,” Driscoll Children’s Hospital president Matt Wolthoff said. “That's what gets us out of bed in the morning is trying to get kids back to being kids. It’s a holistic approach, it’s not just their physical health care, but it’s also their emotional well-being as well."

The holidays present the perfect opportunity for the Vipers to give back. Spreading cheer to RGV children needing a reason to smile.

"They are cool, really fun, very exciting," said Driscoll patient Carlos Daniel Cantu.

"It was really nice especially like they were cheering you on like telling you to keep on fighting… It's pretty motivating, it helps and they didn't have to bring gifts but it's appreciated,” added Evelyn Munatones.

"I think it was really nice of them,” another patient, Isabella Tovar, said of the visit. “I'm new to all this, so to have that support from people I don't know is heartwarming."