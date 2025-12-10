Last day to donate to Tim’s Coats campaign
Wednesday is the last day to donate to KRGV’s Tim’s Coats campaign, and we’re asking for your support.
Tim’s Coats is raising funds to buy new jackets for families in need throughout the Rio Grande Valley.
As of Tuesday evening, nearly $34,000 has been raised.
The purchased coats will go to The Salvation Army and Catholic Charities, who will distribute the coats to those in need free of charge based on criteria set by the organizations.
Please help us keep our community warm this winter.
All donations will be collected by KRGVCares, a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Therefore, your donation is 100% tax-deductible.
The last day to donate is Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2025. Click here to donate.
More News
News Video
-
Last day to donate to Tim's Coats campaign
-
Brownsville city leaders vote to dismantle LGBTQ+ Task Force
-
McAllen Tortilleria Factory owner reports drop in sales of tamales
-
UTRGV breaks ground on $21.5 million marine research facility in Port Isabel
-
KRGV employees find unclaimed money through state website
Sports Video
-
RGV Vipers give gifts and spread cheer at Driscoll Children's Hospital for...
-
Nikki Rowe & McAllen Memorial win district openers in girls basketball
-
UTRGV women's basketball hosts #2 Texas Longhorns at Bert Ogden Arena on...
-
Harlingen South's Sophia Gonzalez signs with Cumberlands softball
-
Weslaco state champion & softball legend Andrea Ortiz signs with Incarnate Word