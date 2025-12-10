Brownsville city leaders vote to dismantle LGBTQ+ Task Force

Brownsville city leaders voted unanimously on Tuesday to dismantle their LGBTQ+ Task Force.

The task force was created in 2019 to help with advocacy and inclusivity, but city officials said they believe the task force has achieved its purpose and can conclude its work.

The city moved to dismantle the task force following a January 2025 executive order issued by President Donald Trump to end “radical and wasteful government DEI programs.”

The executive order threatened to withhold federal funds to governing bodies that don’t comply with the order to end programs that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion.

According to Brownsville officials, the city receives more than $40 million in federal and state grants.

City leaders on Tuesday were also set to discuss the creation of an alternative task force called the One City Committee to focus on “all human rights and community relations.”

As of late Tuesday night, city leaders were still in executive session.

