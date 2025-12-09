Brownsville city leaders consider ending LGBTQ+ Task Force, create new committee

Brownsville city leaders held a second community meeting on Monday to discuss dissolving the LGBTQ+ Task Force.

It's not a done deal yet, but city leaders are already considering alternatives.

City commissioners proposed creating a committee called the One City Committee. They also recommended community members to consider creating a nonprofit.

But there were mixed feelings about the possible solutions.

Some attendees at the Brownsville community meeting left after a moment of frustration because of a heated back-and-forth discussion with other community members.

Monday night's meeting was held with the goal of talking about possible solutions.

If the task force is ended—a measure the City Commission is set to vote on Tuesday—city leaders have proposed creating an alternative, the One City Committee.

It would focus on "all human rights and community relations."

"I think the main goal is to get every pocket of individual citizens of Brownsville a seat at the table, to discuss, whatever that may be. We are one city," Brownsville City Commissioner Tino Villarreal said.

City leaders also suggested community members create a non-profit that would advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

There were mixed feelings about the possible solutions, but LGBTQ+ Task Force Chairman Cesar Villarreal says he favors the creation of the committee.

"This new one city committee sounds great because it's going to be an opportunity for everyone that is a minority in Brownsville to have a chance to apply and be a voice," Villarreal said.

The city is considering dissolving the LGBTQ+ Task Force because of federal executive orders.

The city attorney says the orders are cracking down on DEI language and initiatives, putting grant money at risk. Officials said more than $40 million from the city's budget comes from federal and state grants.

On Tuesday, the Brownsville city commission will hold another meeting, where leaders are set to vote on whether to dissolve the task force.

The meeting will start at 5 p.m. at city hall.

Watch the video above for the full story.