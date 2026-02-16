City of Progreso applying for grants to improve park

A Progreso mom is speaking out about the state of a city park.

Progreso City Park is in need of several repairs. The swing sets are damaged, the trash cans are broken and rusty and only one of four basketball nets remains.

"Like, look at this, it's literally broken," Progreso resident Laura Longoria said.

Every day Longoria and her daughter walk around the park, but these issues make them spend less time there.

"This weekend, we went to the park in Weslaco, we were not here and it's sad because we live here, you know, I have to drive out of my town to go to another town to enjoy," Longoria said.

Progreso's Mayor Hugo Gamboa says the city is aware of the conditions and they've applied for grants to not only fix the park, but to expand it by adding more fields, a skateboard park and a workout area.

They're currently waiting to see if they are awarded the money. Until then, Gamboa says they'll look for alternatives.

"We have to come up with a solution because the city of Progreso doesn't have a lot of money, right? So we're going to have to cut here on different departments, we have to look at our budget," Gamboa said.

Gamboa says while progress is slow, the city has made improvements.

Last year, $30,000 went to restoring restrooms and adding security cameras and a pavilion at the park.

"As we go little by little, we're going to be improving, we don't stop. So one day may be one trash can, next day could be two trash cans, right? But it is an improvement that takes time," Gamboa said.

For now, Longoria says she will wait but would like to see progress.

"I hope is not like two to three years, you know what I mean," Longoria said.

