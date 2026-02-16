DPS canine helps find 2 undocumented migrants in Hidalgo County

A Texas Department of Public Safety canine assisted U.S. Border Patrol in locating two undocumented migrants evading capture in Hidalgo County, according to DPS spokesperson Lt. Chris Olivarez.

Olivarez posted about the arrest on X.

He said the arrest occurred at a junkyard where the canine found one of the undocumented migrants hiding underneath a Jon Boat.

The migrant was taken into custody by Border Patrol.