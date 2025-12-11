Weslaco Police Department holding toy drive
The Weslaco Police Department is asking the public for help in making Christmas dreams come true for children in the area.
The Weslaco Police Department toy Drive is set for Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 115 E. 5th St. in Weslaco.
Watch the video above for the full story.
