Man behind bars after Alamo road rage incident caught on camera

A 35-year-old man is behind bars after police identified him as the driver seen on video ramming his vehicle into another car twice.

The Alamo Police Department referred to the incident as a road rage turned aggravated assault.

Miguel Eduardo Fernandez Guardado was charged on Wednesday with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the incident.

In a video provided by the Alamo Police Department, a vehicle is seen ramming into another vehicle twice in the parking lot of a business at the 500 block of East Frontage Road. The incident was reported on Monday at around 11:58 p.m.

Police have not said what led to the assault.

Bond for Guardado was set at $70,000.

In a news release, Alamo police urged the public to:

- Stay calm and avoid engaging with aggressive drivers

- Do not make rude gestures or escalate heated situations

- Keep a safe distance and allow aggressive drivers to pass.

- If you feel threatened, call 911 immediately

- Report dangerous driving when safe to do so