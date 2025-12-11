Madison Booker drops first career triple double as Texas defeats UTRGV
The UTRGV Vaqueros fell to the #2 Texas Longhorns 110-45 on Wednesday night at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg.
Madison Booker led the way for Texas with 28 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. That’s the first triple double for Booker in her college career and she becomes just the fifth player in Texas history to reach the accomplishment.
Jalayah Ingram led the way for UTRGV with 17 points, while Gianna Angiolet and Kayla Lorenz (12 points each) combined for seven triples in the game.
The Vaqueros' strongest showing came in the third quarter, holding Texas to just 13 points in that span. However, Texas responded by shooting a blistering 81% in the fourth quarter to close things out.
“I thought a couple of times in the first five minutes that we had some really nice backdoor cuts, made some open threes and then we went cold for a long, long time,” UTRGV coach Lane Lord said. “We got to see the best tonight. I’m so thankful to Coach Schaefer and the University of Texas for bringing their squad here to the Valley.”
“I love bringing my team down here,” Texas coach Vic Schaefer added. “I wouldn't do it for anybody other than Coach Lord. I think he is a tremendous coach. I would not do this for anyone else.”
Texas will face #13 Baylor in their next matchup while UTRGV returns to conference play to take on Stephen F. Austin.
