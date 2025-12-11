Enrollment now open for PSJA ISD virtual learning program

The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District has launched a new, virtual learning program for homeschool families seeking flexibility and trusted academic support, according to a news release.

PSJA iLearn provides innovative learning pathways for home-based students. Classes begin Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026.

“PSJA iLearn provides students with the comfort of home learning while connecting them to the high-quality instruction, enrichment, and resources that define a PSJA education," the news release stated. “The program offers a free, accredited option for families who want the independence of homeschooling without losing access to certified teachers, academic guidance, and community connection.”

Through PSJA iLearn, students will benefit from:

- Flexible, home-based schedules

- Instruction and support from PSJA-certified teachers

- Online tutoring and academic services

- Counseling and wellness support

- Enrichment opportunities and strong communication with educators

PSJA iLearn is designed only for current homeschool students in grades 9 through 12, have at least two years of homeschooling or virtual learning experience, and live in Texas.

“PSJA iLearn is a perfect example of how we continue to fulfill our mission of providing opportunities for all students,” PSJA ISD Superintendent Dr. Alejandro Elias said in a statement. “This program allows us to extend our high-quality instruction to families who choose home-based learning, ensuring every student has access to the resources, support, and opportunities they need to thrive—no matter where they learn.”

Enrollment is now open for January 2026. Families interested in learning more or registering can call 956-354-2027 or visit www.psjaisd.us/virtuallearning.