Edinburg Police Department expands drone first responder program

The Edinburg Police Department’s Drone First Responder program is now fully operational, according to a news release.

The program kicked off in May, making the department the first law enforcement agency in the Rio Grande Valley to deploy drones for real-time emergency response.

“Modeled after nationally recognized programs, the DFR initiative dispatches drones to calls for service such as motor vehicle accidents, crimes in progress, critical incidents, and search-and-rescue operations,” the news release stated. “Equipped with high-definition cameras and thermal night vision, drones often arrive on scene faster than officers by vehicle.”

The program was recently updated with the installation of two drone boxes on a centrally located building, providing live-streamed aerial footage to operators and commanders, the release added.

The footage will enhance situational awareness and optimizes resource allocation, further increasing safety for both officers and the community.

“This program allows us to reach people faster, assess threats sooner, and potentially save lives in ways we couldn’t before,” Edinburg Police Chief Jaime Ayala said in a statement.

Drones are deployed only for active calls or pre-approved public safety missions, under strict policies designed to protect citizen privacy, the release said, adding that the program is funded by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Asset Forfeiture Program.