Suspect dead following Border Patrol shooting in Starr County, DPS says

A man died Thursday following a shooting involving a U.S. Border Patrol agent, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting that happened Thursday afternoon near the riverbank, the Starr County Sheriff’s Office said.

A Border Patrol spokesperson confirmed agents are at the scene on Midway Road between Rio Grande City and Roma.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office and troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are assisting in securing the scene.

DPS said the male suspect was shot and pronounced dead after he was hospitalized.

According to the sheriff’s office, Border Patrol agents were involved in a struggle prior to the shooting.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

Additional details were not provided.

