Pump Patrol: Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
Mission officials hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Sharyland Business Park
-
Enrollment now open for PSJA ISD virtual learning program
-
Edinburg Police Department expands drone first responder program
-
'It belongs to the community:' McAllen mayor reacts after city finds unclaimed...
-
Christmas attraction drawing crowds to McAllen neighborhood
Sports Video
-
Madison Booker drops first career triple double as Texas defeats UTRGV
-
RGV Vipers give gifts and spread cheer at Driscoll Children's Hospital for...
-
Nikki Rowe & McAllen Memorial win district openers in girls basketball
-
UTRGV women's basketball hosts #2 Texas Longhorns at Bert Ogden Arena on...
-
Harlingen South's Sophia Gonzalez signs with Cumberlands softball