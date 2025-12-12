Harlingen's Juliana Garcia signs with Angelo State soccer

Harlingen's Juliana Garcia committed to play at Angelo State early Thursday evening.

In her time at Harlingen, she was named offensive player of the year during the 2025 season. She was the top scorer in the District and was named first team All-District for two years in a row.

"It's a great feeling, I'm forever grateful for all the people that have supported me through this process. It definitely hasn't been easy, but I had so many people there for me, and all these people here who are supporting me and they're helping me do what I love at the next level", said Garcia.