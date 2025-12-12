Harlingen's Juliana Garcia signs with Angelo State soccer
Harlingen's Juliana Garcia committed to play at Angelo State early Thursday evening.
In her time at Harlingen, she was named offensive player of the year during the 2025 season. She was the top scorer in the District and was named first team All-District for two years in a row.
"It's a great feeling, I'm forever grateful for all the people that have supported me through this process. It definitely hasn't been easy, but I had so many people there for me, and all these people here who are supporting me and they're helping me do what I love at the next level", said Garcia.
More News
News Video
-
Valley lawmaker reacts after Texas removes women and minorities from business program
-
Region One expands CTE program for rural school districts in the Valley
-
Thousands of dollars claimed during state comptroller event in McAllen
-
Supreme Court to weigh in on conviction of Brownsville man who decapitated...
-
Real estate employees surprise two McAllen servers with $550 tip
Sports Video
-
Pioneer's Alexie Martinez signs with the University of St. Thomas volleyball
-
Harlingen's Juliana Garcia signs with Angelo State soccer
-
UTRGV MBB suffers disapproving loss at home to UT Arlington
-
Madison Booker drops first career triple double as Texas defeats UTRGV
-
RGV Vipers give gifts and spread cheer at Driscoll Children's Hospital for...