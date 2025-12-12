Pioneer's Alexie Martinez signs with the University of St. Thomas volleyball
Sharyland Pioneer senior Alexie Martinez signed her letter of intent to play college volleyball. Martinez is committing to play at the University of St. Thomas.
The seter played sparingly in high school due to injuries, but did have aa strong showing with the Venom volleyball program in the Valley to earn herself a college offer.
"I'm very excited this is something I've dreamed about since I was a little girl and you know having the opportunity to play taken away from me, I'm just excited to be back and to have another opportunity in my new chapter in life", said Martinez.
