DPS: Border Patrol agent injured during Starr County shooting that killed one man

A U.S. Border Patrol agent was injured in a shooting that killed one man on Thursday, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to Channel 5 News.

DPS did not say how the agent was injured, but said in a Friday email that the injuries were “nothing life-threatening.”

As previously reported, DPS is investigating a shooting that happened in Starr County near the riverbank on Midway Road on Thursday. One man was killed following a struggle with a Border Patrol agent.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspect dead following Border Patrol shooting in Starr County, DPS says

DPS said the male suspect was shot and pronounced dead after he was hospitalized.

Additional details were not provided.