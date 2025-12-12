Mission man dies after crashing into 18-wheeler in Kleberg County, DPS says
A 21-year-old Mission man died early Friday morning after crashing into a tractor-trailer near Riviera, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The crash caused a major closure of State Highway 285 west of Riviera that lasted over six hours, DPS said.
Angel Brizeno was identified by DPS as the Mission driver who died after his vehicle was struck by a Freightliner towing a trailer.
According to the news release, Brizeno was traveling eastbound on State Highway 285 in a 2009 Nissan Sentra in rainy and foggy conditions when the crash happened.
“The Sentra failed to drive in its lane and traveled onto the eastbound shoulder, overcorrected to re-enter its lane, and traveled into the westbound lane where a 2017 Freightliner struck the Sentra on the passenger side,” the news release said.
Brizeno was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 47-year-old driver of the Freightliner was not injured in the crash, the release added.
The crash remains under investigation.
More News
News Video
-
Consumer Reports: Holiday scams on the naughty list
-
Motion for new trial denied for man convicted of killing Donna teen
-
DPS: Border Patrol agent injured during Starr County shooting that killed one...
-
Weslaco ISD budget issues causing reduction of teachers, staff and administrators
-
Valley Catholics to celebrate Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe at San...
Sports Video
-
Rylie Whitehair brings Native American pride to UTRGV
-
Pioneer's Alexie Martinez signs with the University of St. Thomas volleyball
-
Harlingen's Juliana Garcia signs with Angelo State soccer
-
UTRGV MBB suffers disapproving loss at home to UT Arlington
-
Madison Booker drops first career triple double as Texas defeats UTRGV