Mission man dies after crashing into 18-wheeler in Kleberg County, DPS says

Photo credit: The Texas Department of Public Safety.

A 21-year-old Mission man died early Friday morning after crashing into a tractor-trailer near Riviera, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash caused a major closure of State Highway 285 west of Riviera that lasted over six hours, DPS said.

Angel Brizeno was identified by DPS as the Mission driver who died after his vehicle was struck by a Freightliner towing a trailer.

According to the news release, Brizeno was traveling eastbound on State Highway 285 in a 2009 Nissan Sentra in rainy and foggy conditions when the crash happened.

“The Sentra failed to drive in its lane and traveled onto the eastbound shoulder, overcorrected to re-enter its lane, and traveled into the westbound lane where a 2017 Freightliner struck the Sentra on the passenger side,” the news release said.

Brizeno was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 47-year-old driver of the Freightliner was not injured in the crash, the release added.

The crash remains under investigation.